Heat Wave Breaks Down Next Week

There’s not much of a change to the weather through most of the weekend as we stay hot and humid. Highs top out in the low 90s, but the humidity will lead to heat indices above 100°F. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible on Sunday with better rain chances on Monday. A cold front will allow numerous showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Some could get up to a half-inch of rain through Monday. Behind the front, less humid and cooler air will filter in. Highs go from the 90s to the 80s. This nice stretch of weather will last for most of the week before the humidity creeps back in towards the end of the week.