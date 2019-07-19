Hot & humid; residents sound off on highway project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Friday, July 19:
Weather Headlines
It's another warm, muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Skies are clear and not much fog to report early today.
Hot and humid conditions will affect the Mid-South through the weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the lower 90s daily, but the combination of heat and humidity will push heat indices into the range of 105.
News Headlines
During a public meeting last night, Jonesboro residents and business owners voiced their concerns about a plan to widen two state highways.
One person is in custody following a shooting at a Jonesboro apartment that left two people dead.
A Region 8 police force is getting a much-needed upgrade.
Flags are flying at half-staff this morning following the death of a Stone County sheriff’s deputy in an officer-involved shooting.
