Jonesboro man shares lifelong grief struggle in hopes of transforming lives

“Honestly, when I first started typing it, I didn’t think it would be a book,” Powell said of a manuscript that turned into a book about the loss of his father and his struggle with grief and loss. “It was more about getting my own thoughts and feelings and emotions out on paper… getting all of that bottled up pain out of me. The next thing I know after I’ve been typing for a while, I’ve got 7,000 words and this could actually be something that maybe somebody else could relate to and it could help them as well.”