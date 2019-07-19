Trial date set for man accused of killing 3 in house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff and Kelly Roberts | July 19, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:21 AM

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her son and one other person made a court appearance Friday.

Ezekiel Lindsey’s trail was set for December 9 on three capital murder charges.

Lindsey was arrested two months after the bodies of Kendrick Jones, Chassidy Brown and Josiah Brown were found inside a burning home on April 15 in Earle, Arkansas.

Chassidy and Josiah Brown (Source: Family)
A medical examiner said both adults killed in the fire had gunshot wounds, but that Chassidy Brown and her 5-year-old son Josiah both died in the fire.

The state will have 60 days to decide if they will pursue the death penalty for Lindsey.

