Man arrested after police say Ecstasy is not candy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces several charges after deputies say he was first seen chewing on something in his mouth.
The man told authorities he was chewing on candy but authorities say it was otherwise, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Rickey A. Porter, 19, Jonesboro was arrested July 18 after a traffic stop on the Highway 63 on-ramp at Dan Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Craighead County deputies noticed a gray vehicle with no license plate stopped at the green traffic light.
“The light was green and the vehicle was not moving so I turned on my emergency lights and attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle,” Deputy Brock McFarlin said.
Deputy McFarlin walked up to the vehicle and noticed the driver tilt his head back like he was eating or drinking something, but when the driver would talk to him, he wouldn't look at him, police said.
McFarlin said he noticed the driver, believed to be Porter, chewing on something in his mouth and saw powder residue on his mouth.
“The driver told me he was eating candy and at that time, I assisted the driver out of the vehicle and told him to spit whatever was in his mouth out on the ground,” the affidavit noted.
“I asked Porter what the pills were for his safety and he told me, 'Ecstasy and Klonopins,” McFarlin said in the affidavit.
Porter told authorities he had eaten the Ecstasy pills “because he was scared to get in trouble,” police said.
Officers also found nearly $1,400 in cash on Porter. Later, officers did a probation search in the 5600 block of Pacific Road in Jonesboro and found two separate bags of Alprazolam, marijuana, digital scales, and plastic bags.
Porter was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, tampering with physical evidence, possession of schedule IV or V with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
A $5,000 bond was set for Porter, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
