Man arrested after strangling woman, police say
Keith Demont Andrews was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening 1st degree. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 19, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 5:23 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man has an Aug. 30 court date after police say he strangled a woman.

42-year-old Keith Demont Andrews of Jonesboro was arrested July 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault on family or household member and terroristic threatening first degree.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to the 1600 block of Links Circle on June 23 due to a domestic disturbance.

The victim told police that Andrews strangled her and that after an argument, Andrews pushed her onto a bed and placed both hands around her throat, the affidavit noted.

The victim also told police that Andrews threatened to kill her, police said in the affidavit.

A $7,500 bond was set for Andrews, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.

A no-contact order was also issued in the case.

