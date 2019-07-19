Man arrested after strangling woman, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man has an Aug. 30 court date after police say he strangled a woman.
42-year-old Keith Demont Andrews of Jonesboro was arrested July 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault on family or household member and terroristic threatening first degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to the 1600 block of Links Circle on June 23 due to a domestic disturbance.
The victim told police that Andrews strangled her and that after an argument, Andrews pushed her onto a bed and placed both hands around her throat, the affidavit noted.
The victim also told police that Andrews threatened to kill her, police said in the affidavit.
A $7,500 bond was set for Andrews, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
