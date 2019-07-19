Portageville, Mo. residents get air-conditioners from Ameren

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-five energy efficient air-conditioners made their way into the Heartland.
According to Ameren, Missouri spokespeople, the company donated the air-conditioners to the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC).
This is to help residents beat the heat as temperatures rise this summer.
This follows several donations made earlier this year.
"At the beginning of summer we donated air conditioners and the need was so great, that they ran out," said Russ Berger, southeast division director for Ameren Missouri. "We searched for additional resources and are glad we can provide an additional 25 air conditioners today to families and residents who need to stay cool."
Spokespeople said these air conditioners will cost less than a dollar a day to operate.
All customers can learn about rebates on air conditioners and energy efficiency programs at AmerenMissouriSavings.com.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.