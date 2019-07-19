Search uncovers drugs, firearms, man arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search of a Craighead County house earlier this month uncovered a variety of drugs, firearms and led to the arrest of a man, according to Craighead County deputies.
Carl T. Harden, 33, Jonesboro was arrested July 18 after an investigation by the 2nd Judicial District Task Force.
According to a probable cause affidavit, DTF agents and investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home on Craighead County Road 418 to investigate possible illegal narcotics activity.
Authorities searched Harden’s bedroom and found several items, the affidavit noted.
“Agents located a plastic straw with a white residue inside (device commonly used to ingest narcotics), a safe that contained a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol containing 14 round, a used syringe, 0.5 grams of suspected heroin, 4 suspected ecstasy tablets, four hydrocodone tablets and seven clonazapam tablets,” the affidavit noted.
Authorities also found a used meth pipe in an office, as well as a Mason jar with marijuana residue, a set of digital scales, a bag with 58 unknown tablets and a small rubber container with suspected marijuana wax in the kitchen/dining room, police said.
Harden was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $125,000 bond was set for Harden, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
