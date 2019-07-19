Shooting suspect sought in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Friday in Poplar Bluff.
According to Poplar Bluff Police Detective Daniel Mustain, police got a call around 12:55 p.m. July 19 about the shooting in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
The victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police are looking for George Robert Strahan in connection with the case.
Strahan is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Poplar Bluff police at 573-785-5776.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.