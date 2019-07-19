Sonic Boom Track Club sending 19 athletes to 2019 AAU Junior Olympics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A squad based in NEA is taking a considerable contingent to the Junior Olympics.
The Arkansas Sonic Boom Track Club is sending 19 athletes to next week’s national competition in 32 different events. The team is based in Jonesboro and trains at the Arkansas State complex. The AAU Junior Olympics begin July 24th in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Kylan Shivers (100m, 200m, 400m, triathlon)
- Connor Jackson (1,500m, 3,000m, 2,000m steeplechase)
- Skyler Moffett (1,500m, turbo javelin)
- Ja’Kyron Bolton (1,500m race walk, turbo javelin)
- Rickey Moffett (1,500m, 400m)
- Nathan Coombe (decathlon, 110 hurdles)
- William McKinney (high jump)
- William Glass (110 hurdles, 4x400 relay)
- Phillip Anderson (400m, 800m)
- Torrence Tuberville (long jump)
- Zion McDuffy-Clarke (800m, shot put)
- Corlen Bullard (400m)
- Kyrie Richardson (1,500m)
- Carson Cone (javelin, 4x400 relay)
- A.J. Allen (heptathlon)
- Kaybrielle Shivers (1,500m)
- Lillie Diffine (800m)
- Dakota Lately (200m)
- Brianna Guy (100m)
