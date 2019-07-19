Suspect’s mother says “He’s not a cold-blooded murderer”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rhatez Furlow was arrested and appeared in court Friday on two counts of first-degree murder for the death of siblings and one count of possession of a firearm by a certain person.
During a court appearance Friday, his bond was set at $5 million.
Furlow’s mother sat in the courtroom during that hearing and said it was hard to hear.
“He’s not a cold-blooded murderer,” his mother said.
She received the call July 18 saying he was arrested and she didn’t believe it.
“At the moment, my mind was everywhere. You know, not him," Furlow’s mother said.
She, like many others, are wanting answers.
Jonesboro police haven’t released a possible motive in the murders.
However, she said she just wants the truth.
“I just hope the truth comes out, whatever the truth is. I don’t know, we don’t know," she said.
Furlow is due back in court August 30.
