Team Jonesboro set to release project recommendations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group that supports a proposed sales tax seeking to update quality of life issues in Jonesboro will be releasing its policy recommendations during a kickoff event.
According to a media release from Team Jonesboro, the group will be having an event at 5 p.m. July 23 at the Forum Theater located on East Monroe Avenue.
The group will be presenting several details including a comparative cost of similar projects, an estimated cost of proposals, budgeting and why projects are being considered.
The media release noted that both representatives of the Jonesboro Police Department and Jonesboro Fire Department will be at the meeting to discuss their proposals, which include nearly $100 million in funding if approved by voters.
Voters head to the polls on the issue Sept. 10.
