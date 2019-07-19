Tiger Woods will not join world’s top golfers in Memphis at WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger Woods is one of the few top golfers to skip the upcoming World Golf Classic FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
Woods shot a 78 and 70 in The Open this week, which was not good enough to make the cut.
After his performance, Woods said he would be taking some time off--meaning he'll miss out on playing in Memphis.
While Woods did not commit, many of the world's top golfers will be playing at TPC at Southwind, including 47 of the top 50 golfers in the world.
The field includes big names like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and last year’s winner Dustin Johnson.
