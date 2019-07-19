Troopers graduate, receive assignments around the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police announced Thursday that 36 recruits graduated from the academy and will be going to their new assignments in the next few days.
According to a media release, the new troopers will be part of the department’s Highway Patrol Division and will be filling vacancies in 21 counties.
The troopers first went to the academy in Little Rock Feb. 24 and received over 1,100 hours of specialized training, officials said.
The troopers, with ties to Region 8 or assigned to posts in Region 8, include:
* Brady Bates, 21, Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, Lawrence County. Bates is a graduate of Highland High School and Black River Technical College.
* Nathan Bradley, 36, Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. Bradley is a graduate of North Arkansas College.
* Cody Brown, 27, Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County. Brown is a graduate of Searcy High School.
* Jess Burris, 25, Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Woodruff County. Burris is a graduate of Southside Bee Branch High School.
* Donnie Cheers, 37, Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Crittenden County. Cheers is a graduate of Earle High School and Arkansas State University.
* Dakota Davis, 22, Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. Davis is a graduate of Mountain View High School and Arkansas Tech University.
* Heath Gurley, 26, Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, St. Francis County. Gurley is a graduate of Huntsville High School District and the University of Arkansas.
* Clint Henderson, 22, Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. Henderson is a graduate of Harrison High School.
* Tyler Nelson, 24, Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Crittenden County. Nelson is a graduate of Alma High School.
* Robert Sanford, 35, Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. Sanford is a graduate of Bradford High School and Arkansas State University.
* Dustin Starkey, 34, Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County, Starkey is a graduate of Rose Bud High School.
* Kirt Williams, 26, Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Carroll County. Williams is a graduate of Calico Rock High School.
Sanford received first place in his class in academics.
Officials say that the new troopers will be placed with a certified department field training officer during a transition period before they will be allowed to work on their assignment.
