Vehicle strikes church, gas leak reported

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle has plowed into a downtown Jonesboro church, triggering a gas leak.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main.
According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the vehicle struck the church and a gas meter.
He said several people have reported a “strong odor” of gas in the area.
EMS and Centerpoint have been called to the scene. Motorists should avoid this area, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more details emerge.
