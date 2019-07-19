Vehicle strikes church, gas leak reported

Vehicle strikes church, gas leak reported
(Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 19, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:28 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle has plowed into a downtown Jonesboro church, triggering a gas leak.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main.

According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the vehicle struck the church and a gas meter.

He said several people have reported a “strong odor” of gas in the area.

EMS and Centerpoint have been called to the scene. Motorists should avoid this area, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more details emerge.

