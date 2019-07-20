Community, family honor fallen Stone County deputy

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A special cortege was held in the hills of the Ozarks for Stone County Sergeant Mike Stephen.
Sergeant Stephen died in the line of duty on Thursday.
He had a long standing career protecting others as a police officer, firefighter, and prison guard.
His wife, Susan, remembered the man she loved and the man who loved his community.
"He just touched so many people," said Stephen.
Stephen lived in Pineville, Arkansas and his body was escorted through Izard County.
His community flooded downtown Calico Rock, which is close to his Pineville home.
As law enforcement from all over the state brought Sgt. Stephen home, his parents were among those lining Main Street.
"He didn't slow down, he just did. He loved his family, he loved his community, he loved the fire station, and he loved being a police man, "said Linda Stephen.
His wife watched the van carrying her husband and reflected back on the man she loved.
“I wish I had a chance to tell him I loved him before he left for work,” said Susan.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.