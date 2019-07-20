Current and retired Greene County officers gather for LEO reunion

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - From sheriffs and police chiefs to deputies and state troopers, law enforcement officials across Greene County gathered in Paragould Friday night.
It was the third annual Greene County LEO Reunion.
Held at the community center, it's a time for retired and current officers to get back together.
What started as just an idea, Deputy Sheriff Omer Overbay said it grows in number each year.
“People being able to see folks that they haven’t seen in many, many years, that’s what excites me,” Overbay said. “I get to see them be that excited about seeing folks that they worked with years ago.”
Retired officers traveled from as far as Florida to make it to the reunion.
Planned mostly through a Facebook group, it’s an event that Overbay said he’ll continue to plan as long as the officers want to show up.
