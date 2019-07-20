Event helps to educate, build interest in being a foster parent in NEA

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Foster parents are needed across Northeast Arkansas; with a program working to educate and discussing the need with those who are interested.
Foster parents were at the event Saturday to talk with families with interest in fostering.
Omer Overbay with Fishing for Fosters said discussion is needed for foster parenting.
“There’s a big need for foster parents in Northeast Arkansas, and it’s a long process,” he said. “We want you to understand exactly step-by-step what it takes to be a foster parent.”
A safe environment and home are both keys for kids being in a healthy foster home.
“We like to have it in the community that they live in,” he said. “When we have to pull children out of their home and put them into foster care, we hope to keep them in the school district that they go to.”
To learn more about foster parenting, click here, or call 870-405-4306.
