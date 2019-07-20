Jonesboro police investigating shooting on Flint Street, person in custody

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a shooting Saturday in the 1300 block of Flint Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 20, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 11:45 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a shooting on Flint Street that injured one person, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Dispatch got a call around 11:15 a.m. July 20 about the shooting in the 1300 block of Flint Street.

Details are scarce.

However, the desk sergeant said the victim was taken to a hospital.

According to a Jonesboro officer at the scene, a person is in custody in connection with the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

