Meth, ecstasy seized during Jonesboro bust

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday evening bust in west Jonesboro uncovered a large amount of meth and ecstasy, with a person arrested, Jonesboro police said.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit seized 462 grams of meth and 27 doses of ecstasy during the bust.
A person was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of schedule I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia, the post noted.
