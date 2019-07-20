Meth, ecstasy seized during Jonesboro bust

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 20, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 12:45 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday evening bust in west Jonesboro uncovered a large amount of meth and ecstasy, with a person arrested, Jonesboro police said.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit seized 462 grams of meth and 27 doses of ecstasy during the bust.

A person was arrested on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of schedule I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia, the post noted.

