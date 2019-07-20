1 person flown to Memphis hospital after vehicle hits semi on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man received serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Saturday, July 20.
According to the Hayti Fire Department, at 12 p.m. a 57-year-old man from Texas was traveling southbound on I-55 near the 19 mile marker when his vehicle left the road and crossed the median into the northbound lane before hitting a semi truck head on.
Hayti firefighters responded quickly and got the car’s driver removed from the vehicle. The Texas man was flown to a trauma center in Memphis, Tennessee and listed in serious condition.
The 48-year-old driver of the semi from Ohio received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Hayti Police Department, Medic One, Survival Flight, an area Nurse who stopped to help, Ace Wrecker and Sullivan Wrecker all assisted.
The road was reopened as of 2 p.m.
