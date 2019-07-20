Pet owners helping those in need

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The money raised at Saturday’s Doggy Dash 5K run helped a no-kill shelter operate and take care of their animals.
Unleashed Doggy Day Care owner Whitney Wright said the event works to help the Greene County Animal Farm.
“We wanted to find a way to raise money,” she said. “This was a fun way to bring your dogs out, walk, enjoy the weather and raise money for a good cause at the same time.”
Since opening her store, she wanted to do something more for the animals.
“I’ve always wanted to do something to help those animals,” she said. “I wanted to incorporate helping the shelter and so we’re starting with this.”
To donate to the Greene County Animal Farm, click here.
