Road closure could cause traffic issues for Watermelon Festival

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - As Cave City gets ready for their 40th Watermelon Festival, some festival goers might have to find a different route to get there due to some road work.
Cave City’s Watermelon Festival brings in over 10,000 visitors each year, but road work near Strawberry could slow down travel for some festival goers.
An eight-mile stretch of Highway 230 is set to close for culvert replacements starting Monday next week.
The closure is supposed to last until next Friday, meaning two of the festival’s three days could see traffic issues due to one less way to get to Cave City.
“With a lot of people coming from that way- from the Jonesboro way, Memphis and things like that that we know are coming," said Cave City officer Justin Wilson, "That’s nice having two highways, two accesses in but now we’re kind of cut to one.”
There are still a couple more ways to get to Highway 115 and in to Cave City though
You can find all of those on the city of Cave City’s Facebook page.
