Shelter needs short-term fosters after transport driver doesn’t show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Craighead County, a local animal shelter is asking for help after their transport driver bailed, leaving dozens of dogs out in the heat.
But, volunteers at the shelter said people can make a huge difference in just a short time.
Right now, A Love For Animals Rescue needs short-term fosters.
Five dogs were set to leave early this week, heading north to their forever homes.
But, after the driver never showed, they are back out in the heat with about 15 others.
The good news is another transport is set for next Tuesday, July 23, when seven dogs will be headed north.
But, in the meantime, ALFA Rescue needs fosters to keep these pups in the air conditioning for the next few days.
“It’s really hot, but it’s especially hot on the dogs that are heartworm positive, and we really can’t get them into treatment until we get them into foster homes because of the heat.” Volunteer Adam Stormes said. “It’d be super dangerous, they might not make it because the heat is really bad on them when they’re going through treatment.”
Volunteers are doing what they can, keeping fans blowing and kiddie pools full of water in the kennels.
But, they have about 20 dogs at the facility right now, and five of those are heartworm positive.
So, if you are able to foster for a few days or weeks, or even adopt a dog from ALFA Rescue, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.