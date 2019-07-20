Trip to store brings $50,000 win in lottery for Paragould man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A visit to a Mountain Home convenience store to break a $100 bill to buy gas now has a Paragould man $50,000 richer.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jason Jones won the money playing the lottery’s $20 instant ticket game at the E-Z Mart on 9th Street in Mountain Home.
“I was in town visiting my dad and had to stop for gas,” Jones said. “The clerk’s shift had just started, so I bought a couple of tickets to make change for my $100 bill. I didn’t win anything on the $5 ticket, but I won $20 on the $10 ticket.”
From there, Jones said he used the $20 to buy another ticket and won $100.
The last ticket he checked was the $50K Blowout ticket.
Officials said he scratched away the six amounts which totaled $50,000.
“I scratched part of the bonus box first and revealed $10, so I thought I only won $10. While scratching the remaining of the ticket, I looked a little bit closer and saw a lot of zeros. I decided to scratch the rest of the bonus box, and it revealed $10,000. I soon realized this game had the top prize. Even though I purchased the ticket, I was still in disbelief but made sure to sign the back of the ticket,” Jones said.
As for his winnings, Jones said he plans to pay bills and invest money in his business, officials said.
