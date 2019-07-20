Volunteers work to feed the hungry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first time the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas held a summer packing day, a record number of volunteers showed up to help.
Over 150 people took time out of their Saturday schedule to lend a hand to those in need.
The food bank serves 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas.
Major Gifts Officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Rebecca Cobb, said the support for the event was great.
“It’s really nice that they came out to support us,” Cobb said. “They’re here to make a difference in the people’s lives in Northeast Arkansas that are hungry, so we’re excited.”
For this portion of Arkansas, the help is needed the most at the food bank during the summer months.
“We rely heavily on schools and organizations that function more during the school year so the foods that we pack today are going to help us last through the end of the summer until school starts again,” she said.
To make a donation or to volunteer to the Food Bank, click here.
You can also send an email to jhannah@foodbankofnea.org, or call 870-932-3663 to help.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.