Banquet raises money for women’s center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 7th annual Banquet for Butterfly Ranch Women’s Center raised money to support the women in the program.
Food, as well as a live and silent auction, raised money to fund the women’s curriculum and other expenses.
Director of Butterfly Ranch Mark Duncan said the banquet had a lot in store.
“The main part of the evening is the testimonies and what God’s doing in the lives of the ladies here,” he said.
Duncan said the women who have gone through the program have excelled after exiting the program.
“I’ve just watched God put families, mothers, children and husbands be put all back together,” he said. “Things that had been destroyed by drugs and alcohol.”
For more information on the Butterfly Ranch Women’s Center, call 870-485-2000.
You can visit their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.