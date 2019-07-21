Church celebrates 175 years with events planned all week

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A local church celebrated their 175th anniversary Sunday and one member has seen the church grow over the years.
The New Hope Baptist Church, near Black Rock, was established in 1844 and erected in 1940.
Carol McCallister grew up in the church with her family and she said it’s played a big part in her life.
“I have always been a part of New Hope and it’s always been a part of me,” she said.
When she heard of the church’s celebration, she knew she had to be a part of it.
“I am so happy that I was able to be here today,” she said. “It was something that was going to be very special to me. I wanted to be here and I’m so happy I could be.”
McCallister now resides in Jonesboro with her son and his family.
However, her roots and love will always be in the little New Hope Baptist Church.
“I just hope this church continues and I say a prayer every night that someone special is going to move into this community,” she said.
The church is continuing the celebration the entire week. Below are the list of events:
July 23 - 6:30 p.m. Ladies’ Salad Supper and Mini Concert by Jane Andrews
July 24 - 6:30 p.m. Hayride and Watermelon Feast
July 27 - Please bring your own lawn chairs) 10:00 a.m.- 2:45 p.m. Fun and Games
Noon BBQ Lunch, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Memories, Music and More Celebration Service, 4:30 p.m. Homemade Ice Cream Social
The church is located at 2720 Highway 117 Black Rock, Arkansas 72415.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.