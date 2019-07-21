Curtis Washington Jr. taking advantage of opportunity in Prospect League

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (KAIT) - West Memphis native Curtis Washington Jr. is fresh off of his first season at the University of Arkansas where he helped the Diamond Hogs get back to the College World Series.
The rising sophomore is now spending his summer in the Prospect League as a member of the inaugural Cape Catfish.
In 26 games this season with the Catfish, he’s batting .293 with 26 hits 3 home runs and 16 runs batted in.
Curtis says he hopes that amount of playing time and reps helps him as he enters his sophomore season in Fayetteville.
The team returns to the field on Sunday night against the Quincy Gems.
