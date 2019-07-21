Paragould police get help battling the heat

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The summer temperatures have been difficult for everyone in recent days, with heat indices reaching triple digits.
However, one area police department has received help in battling the heat during the hot summer months.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, the department received Cool Cop devices through the work of Justin Pillow and Coldstream Fisheries.
“With temperatures in the 90′s and heat indices being over 100 degrees, it’s hot for everyone right now. However, when you factor in those types of temps with a bulletproof vest and about 25 lbs of extra gear, the heat can get dangerous for a police officer,” the post noted. “Now, our patrol officers have a way to cool down under their bulletproof vests when the heat is on, thanks to some much appreciated local support.”
The post thanked Pillow and Coldstream Fisheries for their support.
