WWII Veteran celebrated for his legacy

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wings of Honor Museum celebrated the life of Paul Calkin and his service to our country.
He served in 30 combat missions in 1943-1944 and received several honors for his service.
He served for the Army Air Corps during World War II as a B-17 airplane mechanic and gunner.
Calkin was inducted into the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2017. He received the French Foreign Legion Medal of Honor, as well.
Commander for the Arkansas Air National Guard Thomas Crimmins said Calkin’s service did not go unrecognized.
“It’s just an amazing story of the type of character and determination our veterans our nation had at that time,” he said. “They are truly the greatest generation.”
Crimmins said the life expectancy for a B-17 crew member then was less than six missions. Calkin’s 30 missions made an impression.
Not only was Calkin’s service for the United States, he served in the church, too.
Rev. Dr. Debra Matthews said he was a man with hospitality and courtesy.
“Elder Paul was my friend, encourager, a supporter and just an awesome man who lived an awesome life and extended hospitality, whenever he could,” she said.
Paul Calkin passed away June 12 at the age of 95.
