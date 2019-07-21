Wynonna and the Big Noise tickets go on sale July 22

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A music artist with an over three-decade career will be heading to Region 8 in August for a concert, with tickets going on sale July 22.
According to a post on the East Arkansas Community College website, Wynonna and the Big Noise will be performing at the college Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Wynonna, who performed with her mother, Naomi, as part of the Judds had hits like “Mama He’s Crazy”, “Why Not Me” and "Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole’ Days).
Now, Wynonna is performing with her husband/producer, Cactus Moser, as part of the new band.
The group released its first full-length album in Feb. 2016, EACC officials said in the post.
“Wynonna has described the new sound as ‘vintage yet modern’ and a ‘return to the well,’” the post noted. “It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.”
For ticket information, you can call 870-633-4480, ext. 352.
