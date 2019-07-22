Arkansas gas prices fall slightly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas drifted slightly downward.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the average price is $2.43 a gallon. That’s a drop of just 0.4 cents in the past week.
Gas prices in the Natural State remain 12.7 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago but are 13.3 cents a gallon cheaper than last year’s prices.
The national average fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.76/gallon.
“Motorists will likely face a mixed bag at the pump in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gas prices are likely to drift lower for the first part of the week…but may perk up closer to the weekend or early next week.”
To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, log onto the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.
