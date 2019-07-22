Arkansas sets new employment record

Arkansas unemployment levels first reached an all-time low of 3.5% during a three-month stretch in the summer of 2017, then in September and October of 2018. The state’s jobless rate first fell below 4% in June 2016, the first time at that level since state labor officials began compiling such records. The state’s unemployment rate is also now below the nation’s jobless rate, which climbed to 3.7% in June.