Arkansas State defensive backs Darreon Jackson & Jerry Jacobs on Jim Thorpe watch list

Entering his third and final season as a Red Wolf, Jackson was named Second Team Preseason All-Sun Belt after being a third-team honoree in 2018. During his time in Jonesboro, Jackson has appeared in all 25 games, earning the starting nod in all 13 outings a year ago when he posted career-best numbers for tackles (90), tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (1.5). He also led the team in total tackles and was the league’s leading tackler among defensive backs.