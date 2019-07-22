Arkansas State in the spotlight Monday at Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Region 8 Sports is on the road in New Orleans. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome center stage Monday for Arkansas State and 9 other conference teams.
Head coach Blake Anderson is representing the Red Wolves along with wide receiver Kirk Merritt and cornerback B.J. Edmonds. We will stream Anderson’s press conference at 2:00pm on this page and on the Region 8 News app.
Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz will have live reports from New Orleans at 5pm & 6pm on Region 8 News. You can follow them on twitter for updates along with the Region 8 Sports facebook page.
