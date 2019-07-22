Butler Co., Mo. coroner, his wife under investigation

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County coroner and his wife are the focus of a criminal investigation.
Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating Andy Moore and his wife, Amanda, at the request of the Butler County Prosecutor.
According to Parrott, the investigation dates back more than a month and involves allegations of impropriety at Moore Funeral Home in Poplar Bluff.
Moore became coroner in 2016.
We’ve reached Moore for comment and are awaiting his official response.
