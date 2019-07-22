Congressman Rick Crawford kicks off 4th annual STEM tour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congressman Rick Crawford kicked off his 4th annual STEM Tour Monday on the A-State Campus.
The celebration, on the campus, began the five-day tour that includes 13 stops over the week.
The tour was designed as a way to get educators into the workplace.
Crawford hopes that this will not only give them a better understanding of the jobs that are out there but also the skills needed for students to one day succeed in various work environments.
“There was a disconnect between employers and potential employees, that is the educators that prepared those potential employees,” said Crawford.
“They just really didn’t know what was out there, there wasn’t a real fulsome understanding of the requirements to be successful on the job.”
The tour covers numerous counties and makes various stops.
“All over Northeast Arkansas as far as Mountain Home, as far south as Stuttgart,” said Crawford.
Monday’s stops included Windmill Rice, Jonesboro Manufacturing, Great Dane Trailers, and Unilever.
Arkansas State University serves as a partner for the STEM tour.
