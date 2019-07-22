Family in pain after murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A double homicide leaves the Russell family in shock and devastation following the confession of the man who says he did it.
37-year-old Kafena Russell and her brother, 38-year-old Johnny Russell, were found dead inside their apartment building on Thursday, July 18.
Their siblings, Shanell and Pernella Russell, spoke to Region 8 Monday about their loss.
“We really don’t know what really happened,” Pernella said, “Don’t anybody know. People been putting stuff on Facebook about what they think.”
They said they hope their siblings get the justice they deserve.
“I think it’s wrong,” Pernella said.
“It was wrong that they didn’t deserve what happened to them,” Shanell said, “They was some good people, like, loved everybody, everybody loved them. Everybody loved them. Everybody know them from our hometown. They didn’t deserve that.”
The Russell family said the future they face is a hard one.
“From here, from today, the only thing we can do is try to move forward,” Pernella said, “I don’t know what I’m looking forward to because my life is destroyed.”
Jonesboro Police Department said suspect Rhatez Furlow confessed to the murders.
His bond was set at $5 Million dollars and his next court date is set for August 30.
