Greene County Tech spends $300,000 for technology development

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -One Greene County school boosted its technology by implementing more laptops and better WiFi for the upcoming school year.
The Greene County Tech School District added 445 laptops for students, along with over 40 charging stations for their classrooms.
Gene Weeks, superintendent of the school district, said the school spent $300,000 to support the technology development for their students.
“What they need today is changing," Weeks said. "So, just the challenge to make sure we’re meeting the educational needs of the future of our kids is a challenge.”
He added this investment will help bridge the gap for students in education through technology.
Weeks said the district paid for the technology by maintaining the school’s budgets.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.