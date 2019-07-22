Jonesboro law office is broken into

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro law office was broken into sometime over the weekend.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, an officer went to the 500-block of Southwest Drive and met with the victim on Sunday, July 21.
The victim said when he got there, he discovered the back door was open and a window broken.
Items taken included a desktop computer, monitor, mouse, keyboard and hard drive. Also, a record player and records, antique clock, display case containing arrow heads, bottle of aged whiskey and Tramadol.
The law office also contained a lot of personal client information, but the victim was unsure if anything had been taken.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5562 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
