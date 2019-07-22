Man connected to 2 deadly shootings sentenced to 12 years in prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man connected to two fatal shootings will spend the next 12 years in prison.
Chauncey J. Thomas, 21, pleaded guilty in 2018 to hindering apprehension in the 2017 Mother’s Day shooting at The Basement in downtown Jonesboro that left Monterio Barnes dead. He was sentenced to 60 months suspended imposition of sentence.
Since then, according to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Thomas “has failed to live a crime-free lifestyle.”
In a petition to revoke his SIS, filed on Jan. 3, Ellington cited Thomas’s arrest on Dec. 21, 2018, for simultaneous possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.
Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 2, following a fatal shooting on Galaxy Street that left him injured, Jonesboro police arrested Thomas for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of two minors.
On Friday, July 19, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Brent Davis found him guilty of violating the terms of his SIS and sentenced him to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with an additional 96 months SIS.
Davis also ordered Thomas to pay court costs and fees.
