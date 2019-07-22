MBI called in to assist in death investigation of Ole Miss student

MBI called in to assist in death investigation of Ole Miss student
Crime scene tape left over from the spot Kostial's body was found. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 22, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 1:25 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case of an Ole Miss student who was found dead this weekend.

Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, was found by deputies on routine patrol in Harmontown, Mississippi, near Sardis Lake.

Alexandria "Ally" Kostial
Alexandria "Ally" Kostial

“I was sitting on the couch and saw the ambulance go by and was curious and went outside and then the next thing I know the coroner came by and two unmarked vehicles,” neighbor Michelle Bramlett said.

Deputies in Lafayette County, University of Mississippi Police Department and Oxford Police Department are all aiding in the investigation.

Kostial’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but investigators suspect foul play.

WMC Action News 5's Allie Herrera is looking into the investigation and asking what caused MBI to get involved, and what steps investigators are taking.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Ole Miss student's body found

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.