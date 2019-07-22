Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

BLUFF, New Zealand (KAIT/NBC News) - A Dutch sustainability advocate completed the longest ever journey in an electric vehicle in New Zealand.
Wiebe Wakker's three-year drive took him through more than 30 countries.
He set off from the Netherlands in March 2016 in his "Blue Bandit" to showcase the potential of sustainable transport, funded by donations from those following his trip on social media.
The 62-thousand-800 mile trip took Wakker through eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand.
Wakker relied on the support of strangers across the globe who offered the traveler food, a place to stay, and the essential means to charge his car along the way.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.