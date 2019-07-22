Parents arrested after deputies find baby locked in truck

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Deputies arrested the parents of a baby Saturday night after finding the baby locked inside a truck.
According to a report from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, deputies headed to B-Rock Lane, located in the northern part of Independence County on Sat., July 20.
Shortly after 11:25 p.m., two Independence County deputies and a trooper with Arkansas State Police arrived at the “swimming hole” location.
There, they noticed a white Dodge truck parked on the hill near the creek.
The officers approached and found a baby sitting in the car seat in the back. They were unable to determine if the baby was breathing, due to a blanket covering the car seat.
One of the deputies initially tried to open all four doors of the truck but realized they were locked. The truck’s engine was off, and all the windows were up.
Law enforcement then noticed multiple flashlights near the creek and could hear people talking.
One of the deputies began hollering in the direction of the flashlights but was ignored.
According to the report, a deputy busted the driver’s window out with a baton and unlocked the vehicle.
They entered the rear compartment of the truck and observed the baby was breathing and removed it from the car seat and truck. At that time, a man began walking toward them holding a flashlight.
One deputy passed the baby to another and asked the man, later identified as 45-year-old Archove M. Noordhoek of Cave City, if he was the father and he said yes.
The deputy tried to restrain Noordhoek by grabbing his left arm, while he was walking towards the truck. Noordhoek attempted to pull away and the deputy placed him face down on the ground and placed him in handcuffs.
Noordhoek then stated, “I was checking on my baby, while I was hanging out at the creek.” The deputy detected a strong odor of intoxicants on Noordhoek. Dispatch was contacted to send an ambulance for the baby.
One deputy sat in his patrol car with the baby, in an attempt to keep the baby cool. He discovered the child was soaked with urine and changed its diaper. He then gave the baby two bottles of Enfamil Neuro Pro 2.
At that time, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Stephanie Ann Ormsbee of Batesville, appeared out of the woods stating she was the mother of the baby. The deputy told Ormsbee she was under arrest for child endangerment. Ormsbee then stated, “l gave my rights up to that baby after it was born.”
Ormsbee said Noordhoek was the father, but they were only boyfriend and girlfriend.
While speaking to Ormsbee, deputies detected a strong odor of intoxicants on her. Deputies also observed Ormsbee appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, due to her demeanor. Ormsbee continued to state, “How am I in trouble, I gave that baby away when it was born.”
Ormsbee was then placed under arrest and placed into a patrol car.
Vital Link then arrived on scene and transported the baby to the White River Medical Center.
A deputy then made contact with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and spoke with an investigator.
A witness told officers he observed Ormsbee and Noordhoek arrive at the creek together around 9:00 p.m. He said he only saw Noordhoek check on the baby one time. The witness added the baby was inside the truck the entire time.
Deputies then transported both Noordhoek and Ormsbee to the Independence County Jail.
A deputy later traveled to the White River Medical Center Emergency Room and met with the investigator to check on the baby.
Both Noordhoek and Ormsebee face first-degree charges for endangering the welfare of a minor.
Both were given a $7,500 bond.
