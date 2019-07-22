Speed limits increasing on some Arkansas roads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Drivers are going to be able give their cars a little more gas.
Act 784 raises the speed limit to 75 miles an hour on four-lane controlled access highways, but it won’t go into effect until July 1, 2020. The controlled access highways must also be divided by a median strip and in rural areas.
The speed limit will be 70 miles per hour for commercial vehicles. However, the Highway Commission can lower the speed limit if it completes an engineering and traffic safety investigation supporting the change.
Citizens still have a chance to get their opinion heard. People have 90 days from the effective date of a new law to file a petition seeking to overturn or amend any acts passed by the legislature.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.