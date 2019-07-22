Woman comes home and finds it ransacked

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman called the police to say she had been the victim of a crime.
Jonesboro police responded to a home on Friday, July 5 where a victim said she had returned home to find her bedroom ransacked.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim claimed she had been gone because of a disagreement with Jonesboro resident Rachelle Carter.
The victim said she was missing some clothes, cell phone, cash, make-up, a wedding ring and a number of other things.
The victim also told officers her cell phone had been found by a citizen on Kathleen Drive, who had contacted her father to return the phone.
A JPD detective was provided GPS locations of the victim’s cell phone and discovered what time the phone was in the 2400-Block of Great Dane. Security footage showed Carter arrive in a bronze Chevrolet Equinox and then switch vehicles with a truck.
The detective reviewed the social media of Carter and discovered she was wearing clothing the victim had reported stolen.
The victim was able to provide photographic proof of herself in the stolen items prior to the theft. The wedding band is worth $1,800 and was hidden in the same drawer as the clothing articles listed stolen.
Carter appeared in Craighead County District Court before Judge David Boling on Monday, July 22.
She is facing a charge of theft of $5,000 or less, but greater than $1,000.
Carter was released on her own recognizance. Her next court date is Aug. 30.
