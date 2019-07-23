American Legion Picket Post 21 celebrates 100 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four months after Congress charted the organization, Pickett Post 21 was chartered in Jonesboro on July 22, 1919.
Some of the charter members included Fred Troutt, former owner-publisher of the Jonesboro Sun, Lotus Cooksey of Cooksey Flowers and Charles Frierson, the namesake of Lake Frierson.
Post 21 provides veterans a place to come and socialize. They also help veterans with receiving benefits through the VA and they are proud sponsors of Boys State.
Tim Norman, Commander of the Pickett Post, said the American Legion made its mark in the last 100 years.
“I do believe the American Legion has made our nation a stronger nation, they’ve made our community a stronger community and they’ve made Jonesboro, Arkansas and NEA the heartbeat of America," Norman said.
The Pickett Post was named after George Pickett, the first soldier from Craighead County killed in World War One.
Pickett was only 19 when he enlisted into Company “G” of the Arkansas National Guard.
Company “G” departed Jonesboro on April 9, two days after the US declared war on Germany.
