A business is rising from the ashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Dollar General store that caught fire has been repaired and will re-open soon.
The store located at 101 East Johnson Avenue was damaged on June 22, 2018.
Officials reported people were inside the store when the fire began, but everyone was able to make it out of the store safely.
At the time of the incident, Fire Chief Kevin Miller said the fire, as well as the summer temperatures, created a situation in which the department had to call in off-duty firefighters as well as rotate firefighters in and out of the area on a regular basis.
Fire officials said the store was a total loss.
Since that time, people have been hard at work at the location. New windows are in place along with new, empty shelves waiting for merchandise.
Angela Petkovic with Dollar General Public Relations said they hope to open the store sometime within the next couple of weeks, but an actual date has not been set.
A grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 17 to officially welcome the community back.
