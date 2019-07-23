2 children taken to hospital after ‘intentionally set’ house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire investigators say a house fire that sent two children to the hospital early Tuesday morning is now being investigated as arson.
Firefighters responded to the home near Barron Avenue and Robin Hood Lane just after midnight to find visible smoke. It took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with minor lacerations to their fingers and arms.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the home sustained smoke, fire and water damage estimated at $30,000.
Investigators say the house had a working smoke alarm, but the fire was intentionally set in the den area.
